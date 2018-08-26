Luke Ayling posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Norwich City

Leeds United maintained their unbeaten run and secured their fourth win in the Championship after comfortably beating Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites have made a great start in the 2018-19 campaign under new boss Marcelo Bielsa, and their 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road have taken them to the top of the league after five games.
After the match, Leeds United defender Luke Ayling took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the group as “different class”.
Different class from the boys today.. always a tough place to go and win!! Great way to celebrate my birthday thank you for all the message #mot pic.twitter.com/KWb7S0q1nn
Leeds fans have praised him for his performance against Norwich, and wished him on his birthday. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Happy birthday mate unreal performance today enjoy some cake tonight 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jZowQ9NRJp
Outstanding!! 👍🏼🍺
Happy Birthday…best signing in the last 10 years!!!#lufc #mot
Happy Birthday. Hope you had a great day with the family. You’re such an awesome player for us and really hope you stay for many a year
Under Bielsa, Leeds have produced some scintillating attacking performances, but against Norwich they showed how good they are in defending as well.
The 27-year-old joined Leeds in 2016 from Bristol City and has been a key player for the club since. Primarily a right-back, he is capable of playing as a centre-back as well.
Ayling has played in all the five Championship games for the Whites this season and has been in superb form. He has made 2.6 tackles, 2.4 interceptions per game, apart from scoring a goal this season so far.
Two goals from Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski before the break, and Pablo Hernandez’s strike after the interval sealed all three points for the Whites.