Lukasz Fabianski comments on his time at West Ham so far

West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski has assessed his time at the club so far.
The 33-year-old shot stopper believes that his performances have been alright so far but the lack of wins is a concern.
The Hammers have lost all of their Premier League games so far and Fabianski has failed to keep a single clean sheet. However, that has a lot to do with West Ham’s defending as a team.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are struggling in every department right now and they will need to figure a way to improve soon.
Fabianski believes that the only downside during his time at the club is the team’s failure to win in the league so far.
He said to Onet Sport (report translated by SportWitness): “The team’s result is the most important, but I feel good at West Ham. My first performances were at the right level, but the downside is that the squad remains without a win”.
The former Arsenal keeper added that the manager wants the team to play out of the back and that suits his style of play.
The Poland international will be hoping to help his side secure their first league win when the Hammers take on Everton this weekend.