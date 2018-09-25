Luka Modric Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award

Luka Modric, the Croatian captain and Real Madrid midfielder, will no longer be associated with phrases like “Unsung hero” or “Underrated.” He is the recently crowned ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player’ of 2017-18. Since 2007, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had the duopoly over the prestigious FIFA award. But it was a matter of time till someone else stole the show. And who better to do it than Modric, that too in an exceptional season even for his high standards.
Luka Modric had 29% of the votes that awarded him the best male player award. He had a landslide victory over the other contenders such as Ronaldo (19%), Salah (11.2%), Mbappe (10%) and Messi (9%). He is the first Croatian player to win this award. Modric was a force to reckon with this season, as he guided his national side to the FIFA World Cup 2018 final, followed by his important performance in the UEFA Champions League, leading Real Madrid to their 13th (and Modric’s third consecutive) UCL title. He has scored two goals in the world cup and an important assist against Russia in the quarter-final.
Luka Modric, the 33-year old midfielder reacted to his historic win of ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player’ award, “This award is not just mine. It is my teammates’ from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches, I would not have won this and without my family, I would not be the player I am today.” His Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale congratulated him on Twitter. “Congratulations my friend! An unbelievable player and an unbelievable season @lukamodric10“, he tweeted last night.