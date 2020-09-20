Luka Modric sends message to James Rodriguez after Everton win vs West Brom

Luka Modric has hailed Everton new signing James Rodriguez following yet another brilliant performance from the Colombian.

Everton won 5-2 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the Premier League and maintained their unbeaten start to the season.





Rodriguez, who joined from Real Madrid this summer, posted a message on social networking site Instagram after the game.

The 29-year-old, who impressed heavily against Spurs last weekend, scored his first goal for the Toffees at Goodison Park yesterday.

He wrote: “Happy for my first Premier League goal. Great job guys!💙💪🏼 @everton”

Modric, who was Rodriguez’s teammate at Real Madrid, commented on the post. The Croatian wrote: “Grande”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored his first Premier League hattrick while Richarlison was equally brilliant throughout the game. Michael Keane scored the other goal for the Toffees.

Rodriguez has already made a massive impact at his new club. It seems the Colombian is enjoying his game again, and he was behind in almost every creative move.

According to reports from BBC, the deal for Rodriguez was previously reported as being worth £20m but Everton paid in the region of £12m to secure his signature.

Everton enjoyed 72% of possession and attempted 17 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.