Luka Modric has his say on Tottenham target Gareth Bale’s situation

Luka Modric has shed light on Gareth Bale’s situation, saying it is up to him to decide about his future.

The Croatian was the team-mate of Bale at Tottenham Hotspur for four years and the pair have been together in Spain since the Welsh winger joined Madrid in 2013.





Bale doesn’t feature in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans and Madrid will reportedly let him leave this summer.

Modric has said that it is a difficult situation for Bale and the club. He feels that Bale needs to decide for himself what he wants to do next.

He feels that Bale has a lot of football left in him and that he can still be a very important player for any club in the world.

“For almost 12 years we are playing together and it’s a difficult situation for him and for the club,” Modric said to The Times. “Gareth needs to know what he wants to do. He is a grown man and needs to decide what is best for him.

“Does he feel happy here or does he want to try something else? But, for me, Gareth is still a great player and still has a lot to offer in football. It just depends on him, if he has enough hunger or desire to keep going. I think he has but whether his situation finishes here or continues, he can still be an important player.”

According to a recent report from The Sun, Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested to bring Bale back to the Premier League.

Madrid are aware that they will not recover the £86million transfer fee they paid for Bale, but they are willing to offload him for around £22 million.

Jose Mourinho remains an admirer of Bale and wants him back at the north London club, but Spurs do not have enough money to sign him at the moment.