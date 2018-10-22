Luka Jovic would be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Has Mauricio Pochettino just found the exact type of player he has been looking for for a long time?
According to reports from CalcioMercato, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Bundesliga striker Luka Jovic.
The 20-year-old is enjoying a fantastic season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. The report claimed that Spurs are showing a keen interest in him and could make a move for him in the January transfer window.
The north London club failed to sign a player in the summer transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino has recently hinted that he could be delving into the market to bolster the already star-studded squad.
Along with signing a top quality centre-back, Spurs should also look to sign a solid young striker who can play second fiddle to Harry Kane.
The likes of Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen have failed to provide a satisfactory back-up option to the England international, and that is one area where the Spurs boss should look to bring good players in.
Jovic joined Frankfurt in the summer on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Benfica. Frankfurt have an option to make the deal a permanent one, but Spurs should move in quickly and snap up the deal.
The Serbian international is a highly rated youngster and recently scored five goals against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Frankfurt’s 7-1 win. He has scored nine goals in 10 games in total, more than Kane who has managed six goals in all competitions thus far.
Pochettino has shown great success while grooming young talents, and he should be looking to bring in an exciting prospect like Jovic to the London club in January. He would represent a smart and ideal signing for Spurs, one that can turn into a masterstroke from the Argentine boss.