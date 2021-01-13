Luka Jovic set for return to former club

Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic is set to return to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Jovic has endured an underwhelming spell at Los Blancos following his €60 million transfer in the summer window of 2019. He has scored just twice for the Spanish giants in all competitions, making just six La Liga starts in the last 18 months.





However, prior to his move to the Bernabeu, the Serbian was one of the world’s most sought after young strikers, bagging 27 goals in 48 appearances for Frankfurt.

And now it looks like Jovic is set to return to the club where he made his name, with transfer expert Romano confirming on Twitter that a deal had been agreed to send him back to the Bundesliga side on loan.

The Serbia international is unlikely to get many more opportunities at Zinedine Zidane’s side. Karim Benzema is still very much the club’s number one choice up front, with Dominican striker Mariano Diaz being Zidane’s favoured back up option.

Furthermore, Madrid are La Liga’s third top scorers this season, behind only arch-rivals Barcelona and table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Because of this, Jovic will likely be viewed as surplus to requirements, and getting him off the wage bill will be useful.

In contrast, Frankfurt have been shy in front of goal this term. Only Wolfsburg have scored fewer than their 25 in the Bundesliga’s current top ten, and Portuguese forward Andre Silva has netted almost half of their league goals. A new striker will be necessary to take the weight off his shoulders.

Romano reports that Madrid will pay part of Jovic’s salary while he is at Frankfurt. On the whole, this is a move that suits all parties.