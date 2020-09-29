Luka Jovic prefers Manchester United move

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Serbian has not managed to hold down a regular starting berth at the club since his move to Santiago Bernabeu and he needs a move away in order to play regularly.





According to AS, Manchester United have been negotiating with Real Madrid and the player’s agent today and discussions are thought to be at an advanced stage.

Roma and Inter Milan are keen on signing the 22-year-old striker as well but he prefers a move to Manchester United. As per AS, the Premier League giants are best placed to sign the Serbian.

Before his move to La Liga, Jovic was one of the best young forwards in the world and he was outstanding in the Bundesliga. If he can regain his form and confidence, he could be a quality option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It will be interesting to see if United can get the deal over the line in the coming days.

One positive for the Premier League side is that Real Madrid are open to loaning the player out if a club can guarantee him minutes this season.