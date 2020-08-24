Luis Figo on whether Messi would ever join Real Madrid

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy at the Camp Nou and he is thought to be seriously considering an exit from the club where he has spent the entirety of his career. Messi’s contract with the Spanish club comes to an end next summer.

Even as Barcelona have quickly brought in Ronald Koeman as the new manager after a poor season, Messi is increasingly disillusioned with Barcelona’s top management over the last couple of years.





Luis Figo himself says that it is unlikely that Messi would consider going down the route that he took. According to Marca, Figo said:

“This year, it’s impossible for a club to meet Messi’s release clause.

“I think it’s almost impossible that he’ll do something similar to what happened with me 20 years ago.”

There is an increasing likelihood of Messi leaving Barcelona on a free transfer. Interestingly, Real Madrid has been suggested as a potential destination. The idea has been quickly taken out of the window by Luis Figo, who famously went from hero to villain at Barcelona following his switch to Madrid in 2000.

There is an astonishing release clause of €700 million in Messi’s contract, but it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay this figure for a 33-year-old.