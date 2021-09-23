There are more Friday Lucky 15 tips on offer at SportsLens across the 24 September cards from York and Newmarket. There are Group races featuring in today’s 460/1 Lucky 15 bet from the Cambridgeshire Meeting.

Combining all four runners in a Lucky 15 accumulator includes a fourfold of almost 170/1 at current odds. A £1 unit stake on the whole bet has maximum returns of £461. Prices do fluctuate but were correct at the time of writing. See below for more on the horses picked out by our Lucky 15 tipster for today’s action.

Sign up to Betfred and do this Lucky 15 after betting £10 and getting £30 in free bets and 30 free spins. New customers should sign up with promo code SPORTS60.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Mr Wagyu (York, 2:05)

The form of Mr Wagyu could hardly have been advertised more strongly in recent times. His third to Commanche Falls at Hamilton back in July reads well because the winner went on to Stewards’ Cup glory at Glorious Goodwood. Mr Wagyu won on that day too, landing the consolation race by 2 3/4 lengths from Abel Kane, who has scored since.

John Quinn’s charge was a keeping on sixth in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster. The winner, Hurricane Ivor, defied top weight and then followed-up in a Listed event at Newbury last weekend. Mr Wagyu also ran a fine third in Ayr Gold Cup and runs off 1lb lower in an easier race. The fact that he’s 2lb well-in suggests he could get his head back in front in this 6f York sprint handicap. Odds of 7/2 say he can do just that.

Bet on Mr Wagyu with Betfred

Leg 2 – Albaflora (Newmarket, 2:25)

Top on adjusted ratings for the 1m 4f Group 3 Princess Royal Stakes for fillies and mares is Albaflora. Her trainer, Ralph Beckett, is in good form and a repeat of her second in the Yorkshire Oaks to Snowfall should be more than good enough to win this. Albaflora has been mixing it up in deep waters this term, so this represents an ease in grade at Newmarket.

Runs behind Pyledriver and the now retired Wonderful Tonight earlier in the campaign at a higher level also read well. Albaflora simply looks the class act in this much easier race and bolted up in Listed company on reappearance at Ascot. She is 5/2 to cash in on that and get her head back in front for what would be a deserved Group race victory under Rossa Ryan.

Back Albaflora with Betfred

Leg 3 – Majestic Glory (Newmarket, 3:00)

Seeking a hat-trick on the upgrade after two wins on the July course is Majestic Glory in the 7f Group 2 Rockfel Stakes for juvenile fillies. Trained by Andrew Balding and now owned by Doreen Tabor, this daughter of Frankel ran on well when landing the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes over the trip. That form has been well advertised by the runner-up, Wild Beauty, who scored at the highest level in Canada next time out.

Majestic Glory holds a Fillies’ Mile entry and is also in next year’s Irish 1000 Guineas. She already looks worthy of those Group 1 targets, but can prove it with success here. Her handler has enjoyed a fabulous season and Ryan Moore now takes the ride for the first time. Majestic Glory is a 100/30 fancy for her hat-trick here.

Bet on Majestic Glory with Betfred

Leg 4 – Master Of The Seas (Newmarket, 3:35)

The Newmarket record of Master Of The Seas makes him of major interest for the 1m Group 2 Joel Stakes. Charlie Appleby has saved the 2000 Guineas runner-up for an autumn campaign. His form at HQ is 1112. In the first Classic of the season, less than a short-head separated Master Of The Seas from Poetic Flare. The winner has since run a string of fine races, including victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That Classic form gives Master Of The Seas plenty of claims now down in grade. He tops official ratings here with 4lb and upwards in hand on his rivals. The yard has enjoyed a stellar campaign, particularly during his summer break, so this looks a nice opportunity for Master Of The Seas to go one better. He is 6/4 for success.

Back Master Of The Seas with Betfred

York and Newmarket Lucky 15 for 24 September

Mr Wagyu to win the 6f handicap (2:05) at York @ 7/2

Albaflora to win the Princess Royal Stakes (2:25) at Newmarket @ 5/2

Majestic Glory to win the Rockfel Stakes (3:00) at Newmarket @ 100/30

Master Of The Seas to win the Joel Stakes (3:35) at Newmarket @ 6/4

Today’s Lucky 15 with Betfred at current odds works out at 460/1. That means a return of £461 from a £1 unit stake.

Place this Lucky 15 bet with Betfred

Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets at Betfred

Sign up to Betfred and new customers get £30 in free bets after the placement of a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). This is how to claim:

Visit Betfred and click Sign Up Register for a betting account Make a deposit via Debit Card Put on a £10 qualifying bet Claim the 3x £10 free bets

Get more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group