This Saturday’s Lucky 15 tips from the SportsLens experts have legs across the 25 September cards from Newmarket and Curragh. There are four Group race selections featuring in today’s 193/1 Lucky 15 bet, including three from the Cambridgeshire Meeting broadcast on ITV Racing.

This Lucky 15 accumulator includes a fourfold of almost 55/1 at its current price. A £1 unit stake on the entire wager has maximum returns of £194.20. Odds do fluctuate but those quoted were right at the time of writing. Read on for further details of the quarter of horses chosen by our Lucky 15 tipster for today’s Group contests.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Masekela (Newmarket, 1:50)

Trainer Andrew Balding has had a fantastic season, and Masekela is an improving juvenile stepping up to 1m for the first time in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. There was lots to like about how he rallied and found more when challenged in the Denford Stakes last time out. Masekela only prevailed by a head from Bayside Boy but the runner-up has since landed the Champagne Stakes in this grade at Doncaster.

Another key piece of form is his Superlative Stakes second at this level on his penultimate start. Masekela only just failed to overhaul Native Trial by a short-head. That one has gone over to Ireland and won the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh. That gives Masekela leading form claims, so odds of 2/1 appeal.

Leg 2 – Sacred Bridge (Newmarket, 2:25)

Unbeaten Juddmonte Farms juvenile filly Sacred Bridge makes her British debut in the 6f Group 1 Middle Park Stakes. Trained in Ireland by Ger Lyons, this daughter of Bated Breath has gone through the grades at home. Sacred Bridge’s debut victory over Agartha in a Naas maiden reads very well. The runner-up has since won Group 3 and Group 2 contests before finishing second at the highest level.

From there, Sacred Bridge landed a Listed event at Tipperary and a valuable sales race back at Naas. She then made the effortless step up into Group company in the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh. Sacred Bridge bolted up by almost four lengths, so is well worth a crack at this level. Odds of 15/8 say she can complete a five-timer for her handler who has a fine record with his British raiders.

Leg 3 – Perfect Power (Newmarket, 3:00)

Prix Morny winner Perfect Power sets a clear and obvious standard on that form and his earlier victory at Royal Ascot for the 6f Group 1 Middle Park Stakes. A smart Ardad juvenile colt trained by Richard Fahey, he is three from four on the turf. After landing the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes by a head, he stepped up in trip. The re-opposing runner-up, Go Bears Go, came out and won in the same grade in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

While things didn’t go to plan at Glorious Goodwood, Perfect Power never got a clear run. On his first start abroad at Deauville, he reversed that form with Asymmetric and won going away. The runner-up ran second in a Group 3 at Newmarket on Thursday. Perfect Power looks worth a punt at 15/8 here for more success.

Leg 4 – Art Power (Curragh, 4:10)

Over in Ireland on Beresford Stakes day at the Curragh, the other Group race is the Renaissance Stakes over 6f. Art Power takes a massive drop in grade over from the UK, so should resume winning ways if running anywhere near his official rating. Trained by Tim Easterby for King Power Racing, this four-year-old Dark Angel colt has been highly tried.

This is the easiest assignment Art Power has had since winning in Ireland during July last year. On adjusted ratings, he is 3lb and upwards clear of the field. Repeats of his Diamond Jubilee Stakes third at Royal Ascot, July Cup fourth from Newmarket and Haydock Sprint Cup should win this. Art Power is 5/4 to cash in on the drop to Group 3 level here.

