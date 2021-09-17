SportsLens is back with more horse racing Lucky 15 tips for ITV Racing live from Newbury and Ayr on Saturday, 18 September. There is plenty of Group 3 and Listed action on Ayr Gold Cup and Mill Reef Stakes day with the supporting races among the legs of this Lucky 15 bet today.

Combine the four fancies in the recommended Lucky 15 accumulator works out at over 820/1 from a £1 unit stake. Remember all prices fluctuate and change but are correct at the time of publishing. Read on and find out which horses the Lucky 15 tipster puts forward on Saturday.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Juan Elcano (Ayr, 1:55)

The Doonside Cup, a Listed race over 1m 2f, is one of the chief supporting races on Ayr Gold Cup day. Euchen Glen is the sentimental favourite here at his local track, but the eight-year-old is twice the age of and had twice as much racing as Juan Elcano. Kevin Ryan enjoys having runners at this meeting and this is a big ease in grade.

Ignore Juan Elcano’s last run in the Juddmonte International at York. This is a return to much calmer waters. His head second in the Group 2 York Stakes or prior Listed win at Royal Ascot reads very well here. Juan Elcano is a top-price 11/8 to bounce back.

Bet on Juan Elcano at Paddy Power

Leg 2 – Hurricane Ivor (Newbury, 2:15)

William Haggas inmate Hurricane Ivor defied top-weight in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last Saturday, so the Group 3 World Trophy is the next logical step. This progressive four-year-old sprinter now gets the chance to see what he can do at this level. A quick turnaround is nothing new for him either.

Many of the rivals Hurricane Ivor faces at Newbury now back down at the minimum trip have questions to answer. His likeable profile after carrying welter burdens in sprint handicaps makes him well worth a crack here. That is reflected in odds of 9/2 about Hurricane Ivor following-up on his St Leger Festival success.

Back Hurricane Ivor at Paddy Power

Leg 3 – Blackrod (Ayr, 2:30)

Any horse that is 5lb well-in to a race warrants major respect. That is a big tick for Blackrod in the 6f Ayr Silver Cup Handicap, the consolation race for the Gold Cup later on. Trained by Michael Dods, this three-year-old Mayson colt comes to Scotland seeking his hat-trick following wins at the July Festival and Ebor Festival.

That enhanced Blackrod’s career record to three victories in seven starts. If he can overcome his draw towards the middle of the track, then he looks chucked in. There are plenty of dangers but a large field should be no problem. Blackrod beat 16 others at Newmarket on his penultimate start. He is 11/2 to complete the hat-trick here.

Bet on Blackrod at Paddy Power

Leg 4 – Foxes Tales (Newbury, 2:50)

Hot Legacy Cup favourite Al Aasy looks vulnerable after two disappointing runs in higher grades despite a gelding operation. The value alternative in the 1m 3f Group 3 contest is Foxes Tales for King Power Racing. Under the terms of this race, this Andrew Balding trained three-year-old gets 6lb from the market leader.

Foxes Tales comes to Newbury on the back of a career best effort when scoring in this grade at Haydock. The runner-up, Fancy Man, has won since and the front two pulled three lengths clear of the third. Foxes Tales, a colt by Zoffany, could be well worth siding with at 3/1 to follow-up instead.

Back Foxes Tales at Paddy Power

Newbury and Ayr Lucky 15 bet for 18 September

Juan Elcano to win the Doonside Cup (1:55) at Ayr @ 11/8

Hurricane Ivor to win the World Trophy (2:15) at Newbury @ 9/2

Blackrod to win the Ayr Silver Cup (2:30) at Ayr @ 11/2

Foxes Tales to win the Legacy Cup (2:50) at Newbury @ 3/1

Backing today’s Lucky 15 at Paddy Power works out at just over 820/1. A £1 unit stake returns £821.66 if all four legs from Newbury and Ayr come in.

Place this Lucky 15 bet at Paddy Power

£10 Risk Free Bet for Your First Bet

All new Paddy Power customers can get a £10 risk free bet with their first wager refunded in cash if it loses. To claim, just follow these steps:

Join the Paddy Power Sportsbook Open a new account using promo code YSKAEQ Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay. Place a Sportsbook bet. If your qualifying bet loses, get a refunded stake in cash up to £10

View more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group