To celebrate the best of Saturday’s action from the conclusion of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and the first day of Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown, here is a 137/1 Lucky 15 bet.

Combine these four horses from Group races in the UK and Ireland, and a £1 unit stake returns over £138. All prices in this recommended Lucky 15 wager are subject to change.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Mother Earth (Leopardstown, 1:40)

Classic heroine Mother Earth sets a clear and obvious form standard for the 1m Group 1 Matron Stakes, the chief supporting race on the Leopardstown card. She has made the frame on all five starts this season, twice winning at the highest level.

Victories in the 1000 Guineas and Prix Rothschild over in France last time out show Mother Earth can handle anything. At odds of 6/4, this three-year-old Zoffany filly has everything going for her. Mother Earth has 6lbs and upwards in hand on the field here.

Leg 2 – Reach For the Moon (Doncaster, 2:20)

The Queen’s runner, Reach For The Moon, is prominent in the ante post betting for next year’s Classics and gets weight from his main market rival in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes over 7f at Doncaster. This juvenile colt by Sea The Stars has seen his Newbury novice win advertised by those in behind since.

Reach For The Moon also followed-up with a taking victory in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown last time out. Trainer John Gosden, now sharing his license with son Thady, and stable jockey Frankie Dettori doubled up in that race and this one with Too Darn Hot in 2018. They have another smart sort here in Reach For The Moon and odds of 4/5 look fully justified off these terms.

Leg 3 – St Mark’s Basilica (Leopardstown, 2:45)

After victories in two French Classics and the Eclipse at Sandown, St Mark’s Basilica make his first appearance in the Emerald Isle for a year in the feature Irish Champion Stakes over 1m 2f. Aidan O’Brien has won this nine times and, at these weights, his Siyouni colt will take all the beating and should enhance that record to ten.

St Mark’s Basilica tackles Tarnawa and Poetic Flare over a trip that is optimum for him but maybe not so much for them. Mishriff has advertised the Eclipse form in spades when sluicing up in the Juddmonte International. Take the Evens about St Mark’s Basilica as part of our Lucky 15 bet before it goes!

Leg 4 – Danyah (Doncaster, 3:00)

In the Group 3 Park Stakes over 7f at Doncaster just before the St Leger, Danyah can follow-up on some big efforts in Heritage Handicaps. One of two in the race sporting the Shadwell Estates silks, retained rider Jim Crowley may have picked the wrong mount here. Danyah is a course and distance winner from last season who has run a string of fine races since.

His fourth in the Lincoln Handicap here on reappearance over a furlong further isn’t too shabby. The runner-up has won at Listed level since. Danyah then finished second in both the Spring Cup at Newbury and Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot before getting his head in front in the International Heritage Handicap over this trip. He is well worth a wager at 11/4 for ambitious trainer Owen Burrows and completes these Lucky 15 tips for 11 September.

Doncaster and Leopardstown Lucky 15 for 11 September

Mother Earth to win the Matron Stakes (1:40) at Leopardstown @ 6/4

Reach For The Moon to win the Champagne Stakes (2:30) at Doncaster @ 4/5

St Mark’s Basilica to win the Irish Champion Stakes (2:45) at Leopardstown @ 1/1

Danyah to win the Park Stakes (3:00) at Doncaster @ 11/4

A £5 Lucky 15 with Parimatch comes in at over 137/1, returning almost £700 off that unit stake.

