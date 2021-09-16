Get that Friday feeling with Lucky 15 tips from Ayr and Newbury for 17 September. There are three Listed races from those venues, and they’re included in the recommended 1394/1 Lucky 15 bet today.

Putting the four selected runners together in this Lucky 15 accumulator works out at over 1394/1 off a £1 unit stake. All odds fluctuate, so are subject to change. Read on and discover what horses the Lucky 15 tipster fancies this Friday.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Geocentric (Ayr, 2:10)

Fresh from his exploits on Irish Champions Weekend, trainer Ger Lyons sends Geocentric over from the Emerald Isle for a crack at the Listed 5f Harry Rosebery Stakes at Ayr. This Kodiac filly chased home 111-rated stable companion Sacred Bridge in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes last time out. The winner completed a four-timer, so is clearly useful.

This is an ease in grade for Geocentric and she had previous Listed winner Ladies Church three-quarters of a length behind back in third. Ultramarine, the fourth home, did the Curragh form no harm at all when filling the same spot in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes last Sunday. Geocentric is value at 4/1 to go one better here.

Leg 2 – Keep Busy (Ayr, 2:45)

In the other Listed race at Ayr, the Scottish Sprint Fillies’ Stakes over an extended 5f, the class act is Keep Busy. John Quinn’s four-year-old daughter of Night Of Thunder carries the silks of Doreen Tabor of the powerful Coolmore set. Keep Busy won going away at this level and venue over the minimum trip earlier in the season.

This looks another obvious opening for more black type. The third home in the Land O’ Burns Stakes has since scored in handicap company at Doncaster. Keep Busy tops official ratings as the only filly on a mark over 100. She is a strong fancy at 11/4 for more success in Scotland.

Leg 4 – Call Me Ginger (Ayr, 3:20)

East Renfrewshire trainer Jim Goldie always has a good team of horses for this meeting at Ayr. His runner in the 6f Ayr Bronze Cup this year, Call Me Ginger, is 2lb well-in despite a penalty. The five-year-old Orientor gelding has placed form at the track over further, and returns to this venue seeking a hat-trick.

Call Me Ginger followed-up on a cosy neck success at Hamilton off 75 with victory in a female jockeys’ handicap off 4lb higher during last week’s St Leger Festival. He is absolutely thriving right now. The handicapper raised Call Me Ginger 6lb further for that, yet he runs off 83 here. He may have got in light and that’s why he is 5/1 for more success.

Leg 4 – Silent Escape (Newbury, 3:30)

Godolphin has a strong hand in their three-pronged attack at winning Sheikh Mohammed’s prize money back in the Listed 7f Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury. Of the trio carrying the world-famous all-blue silks, Silent Escape is the potential improver. Saeed bin Suroor has trained a record five winners of this race.

His latest runner is a progressive four-year-old New Approach filly. Silent Escape has won three of her four career starts all over the trip, bolting up in handicap company when last in action. Granted similar improvement off joint bottom weight here, she looks the value play at 5/1 under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Ayr and Newbury Lucky 15 for 17 September

Geocentric to win the Harry Rosebery Stakes (2:10) at Ayr @ 9/2

Keep Busy to win the Scottish Sprint Fillies’ Stakes (2:45) at Ayr @ 9/4

Call Me Ginger to win the Ayr Bronze Cup (3:20) at Ayr @ 5/1

Silent Escape to win the Dubai Duty Free Cup (3:30) at Newbury @ 5/1

Today’s Lucky 15 with Betfred at current odds works out at 1394/1. You get a return of £1395.50 off a £1 unit stake.

