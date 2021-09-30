Another Saturday of Lucky 15 tips from SportsLens experts looks at the Challenge Cup card from Ascot. This 2 October Lucky 15 bet comes in a whopping 948/1 with every leg from a race broadcast live on ITV Racing.

Our latest Lucky 15 Accumulator includes a 407/1 fourfold. A £1 unit stake yields max returns of £949 should all four legs win. Prices fluctuate based on market interest and non-runners, so bear that in mind. More information about the horses picked out by our Lucky 15 tipster at Ascot, including three in black type races, is below.

Lucky 15 Leg 1 – Hurricane Ivor (Ascot, 2:05)

Thriving sprinter Hurricane Ivor won in a higher grade last time out after previously defying top weight in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster. A third run in quick succession should be no problem for this William Haggas inmate. Hurricane Ivor proved himself a pattern performer with victory in the Group 3 World Trophy at Newbury.

Now eased to Listed level for the 5f Rous Stakes at Ascot, the four-year-old Ivawood gelding could well go in again under a penalty. Top rated rival Minzaal needs the run after a year off, so Hurricane Ivor looks the one to be on. Nothing else in the line-up has the same progressive profile. Hurricane Ivor is 3/1 for his hat-trick here.

Leg 2 – Hukum (Ascot, 2:40)

In the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes over 1m 4f, it may be worth forgiving Hukum his Kempton defeat last month. His third in the Hardwicke Stakes over course and distance at the royal meeting is top form. The tight, nippy track didn’t play to his strengths when last in action. This more testing course should suit.

A strong travelling four-year-old, Hukum has form over further, so he won’t lack for stamina. He doesn’t mind a bit of cut in the ground either. Hukum’s trainer, Owen Burrows, has always thought highly of him. It would be no surprise if the son of Sea The Stars bounced back and won a third Group 3 of the season. Hukum is 2/1 to do just that at Ascot.

Leg 3 – Glen Shiel (Ascot, 3:15)

Every drop of rain that falls suits last year’s Champions Sprint Stakes scorer Glen Shiel. He returns to the scene of his greatest triumph in the 6f Group 3 Bengough Stakes. Archie Watson’s sprinting star escapes a penalty here too, so this looks a good opening for him to win again.

Glen Shiel has course and distance form figures of 12. Both of those runs were at the highest level. Only Dream Of Dreams was a length too good for him at Royal Ascot in the Diamond Jubilee. He either hasn’t got his ground or tried further since. With an eye on the weather, this seven-year-old may get his head back in front at 3/1.

Leg 4 – Al Rufaa (Ascot, 3:50)

The feature 7f Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap sees eye-catching Sandown second Al Rufaa running for John and Thady Gosden. This four-year-old Kingman gelding won three times last summer and has since earned an ease in the weights. A hold-up performer, Al Rufaa ran on well up the Esher hill when last in action.

He had an entry in the Cambridgeshire but connections come here instead. Off an unchanged mark of 100, Al Rufaa could well have a say in the finish here. A strong pace seems certain, so he just needs gaps in the 18-runner field appearing at the right times. Al Rufaa is 15/2 for Challenge Cup success.

Ascot Lucky 15 for 2 October

Hurrican Ivor to win the Rous Stakes (2:05) at Ascot @ 3/1

Hukum to win the Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2:40) at Ascot @ 2/1

Glen Shiel to win the Bengough Stakes (3:15) at Ascot @ 3/1

Al Rufaa to win the Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap (3:150) at Ascot @ 15/2

Using William Hill for this Lucky 15 bet at current odds works out at 948/1. That means maximum returns of £949 from a £1 unit stake if all four horses win.

