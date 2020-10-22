Lucas Torreira reflects on his time at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is already looking at a future away from the London club.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid but he seems to be enjoying his time at the Spanish club and he hopes to make the move permanent at the end of this season.





It will be interesting to see if he can impress Simeone with his performances this season.

Torreira is a quality player and he has proven his worth in the Serie A and for his national team. However, the 24-year-old struggled to adapt to life in England. The midfielder revealed that his family also suffered with him. It seems that the midfielder and his family failed to get past the language barrier at North London.

Torreira claims that he has been treated very well at Atletico Madrid so far and it was one of his dreams to play for the Spanish outfit. Furthermore, he is not facing the language issues in Spain.

He said (via Star): “I’ve suffered a lot of things, I had a lot of personal problems and more than anything my family also suffered. I know that I am a year on loan. I’ve been there for four or five days and it seems like it’s a lot, because I’ve been treated very well.

“It is a new opportunity in my life, in which I have fought a lot, because Atlético has always been one of my dreams, one of my goals as a team, and being able to achieve it at the age of 24 is something very important. It all depends on how I go during the season, which I hope is very good, and maybe in the future I can stay in the club.”

Simeone’s compact style of play might be able to get the best out of the talented defensive midfielder. He has the potential to develop into a key player for the Spanish outfit.

Atletico Madrid are in need of a quality defensive midfielder after losing the likes of Rodri and Partey in the recent seasons and Torreira should do his best to establish himself as a key player for Simeone so that the Spanish outfit are tempted to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

The Uruguayan midfielder is a hardworking player who reads the game well and will help break up the opposition play. Simeone’s side were missing someone with his skillset and the move could prove to be beneficial for both parties.