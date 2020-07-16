Lucas Radebe sends message to Leeds United after tonight’s win

Lucas Radebe has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United’s win against Barnsley on Thursday evening.

The Leeds legend has revelled in the victory for the Whites, and believes that the club are set to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.





Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of Barnsley 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship this evening.

The result means that Leeds need just a point from their final two Championship games this season.

However, if West Bromwich Albion fail to win against Huddersfield Town on Friday evening, then the Whites will be promoted.

OMG one point away from EPL status Where we belong,could even feel the excitement simmering. No doubt we are a premiership outfit. Come on @LUFC #MOT — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 16, 2020

Almost there now

It is hard to see Leeds collapse now, especially as they will clinch promotion if West Brom or Brentford slip up before the Whites face Derby County on Sunday.

The Whites are one of the biggest clubs in England, but they have not played in the Premier League since 2004.

Leeds will be a big addition to the top flight of English football, and it is nothing more than what the Elland Road faithful deserve, with the fans having followed the club vehemently even when they were in League One.

Things are about to change for the better for Leeds and their loyal fans.