Lucas Radebe, Eddie Nketiah and Andrea Radrizzani react to Leeds United promotion

Elland Road will be hosting Premier League football next season as Leeds United are back in the big time.

The Whites have won 26 out of 44 Championship games this term, losing nine, and it was enough to secure them a return to the English top-flight with two games to spare.





West Bromwich Albion’s 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town yesterday ensured that Leeds sealed automatic promotion, and a point or Brentford failing to get a win at Stoke City today is all they need to be declared 2019-20 English Championship winners.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa has been crucial in ensuring one of English football’s sleeping giants finally returned to where they belong, and here is how former Leeds centre-back Lucas Radebe reacted to the Argentine’s and players’ achievements on Twitter:

After long 16yrs finally the wait is over our dreams have come true bak in the premier league come on @LUFC Congratulations to ElLoco an the Boys absolutely proud.#MOT 💛🤍💙@andrearadri pic.twitter.com/NnTmkd0cMF — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 17, 2020

The South African had become a Leeds legend by the time the club got relegated in 2004 having spent 10 years at Elland Road and played 256 games, and he left the following season upon his retirement.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah who spent the first-half of the campaign on loan at Leeds has also reacted to their promotion thus on Twitter:

What a club, what a set of fans. Welcome back to the Premier League! Proud to have been part of this historic journey. @LUFC ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/PjkKQSgvdC — Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) July 17, 2020

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is probably the happiest man on earth right now.

The Italian business bought 50% of Leeds’ shares in January 2017, buying the remaining 50% after four months and ending Massimo Cellino’s tumultuous reign.

He warmed his way into the hearts of the fans after completing the purchase of Elland Road the next month, making the stadium property of the club for the first time since 2004, and he took to Twitter to react thus to Leeds promotion:

Unbelievable time 💛💙🙏thank you @LUFC for let me living such an amazing time WEAREBACK pic.twitter.com/o5hJmqD64r — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 17, 2020