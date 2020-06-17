Lucas Radebe comments on the impact Leeds United can make in the English Premier League

English Championship league leaders Leeds United will be eager to seal Premier League promotion when action resumes this weekend, and only a few will bet against them.

The Elland Road outfit are seven points clear of the play-offs zone after sealing 21 victories in 37 games prior to the enforced break, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will fancy his side’s chances in the remaining nine fixtures.

Former Leeds centre-back Lucas Radebe is confident that the Whites can take the top-flight by storm, and he believes that the F.A Cup clash with Arsenal in January spoke volumes.

“I spoke to Liam Cooper and to be honest his hunger goes through the whole squad to get to the next level,” the South African said on Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“I’ve seen them play against Arsenal and they competed very well. They made Arsenal look like a Championship side which for me was very impressive. I think they will be able to challenge for prizes in the Premier League. Hopefully, we’ll see them competing in the Champions League in the near future.

Despite succumbing to a narrow 1-0 loss at the hands of the Gunners, Leeds were by no means the second-best team on the pitch and they did prove their promotion credentials.

They are the best team in the Championship and won’t look out of place in the top-flight with this current squad.

Bielsa will make few changes to his squad this summer once promotion is secured, and Leeds could be the team to beat next term.

They will hope to emulate Sheffield United who are pushing for a top-four finish following their return to the big time, and all eyes will be on them next term if – more like when – Premier League football finally returns to Elland Road for the first time since 2004.