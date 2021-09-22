Former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille will square off with Canada’s Brayden Schnur in the first round of the 2021 Moselle Open on Wednesday. Our betting expert previews the match, offers a tennis betting tip, and details how to get up to a £100 welcome bonus at bet365.

Lucas Pouille vs Brayden Schnur Preview

French wildcard Lucas Pouille will be aiming to achieve his former levels after remaining sidelined for the entirety of last season due to injury. He has mainly been practicing on the Challenger circuit in 2021 but has also participated in a few ATP events where his performances were not very encouraging. Although it is worth mentioning that he made it to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters before ultimately falling to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 27-year-old suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 US Open, with Albert Ramos-Vinolas winning the contest in New York in five sets. He subsequently reached the final of the Cassis Challenger, defeating Sousa, Ymer, Chidekh, and Broady in straight sets in earlier rounds. However, he was denied the title after Benjamin Bonzi defeated him in the final.

Brayden Schnur, meanwhile, has largely featured on the Challenger Tour this season and has taken part in the Grand Slams and a handful of other ATP events. He won the qualifiers in straight sets at the Canadian Open before falling to South Africa’s Llyod Harris in the first round of the tournament. While in the recent US Open, he succumbed to India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the opening qualifying match before also disappointing in the Rennes Open, with Clement Chidekh beating him in two sets in the round of 32.

The 26-year-old started as a qualifier in the Moselle Open but has now reached the main draw after defeating Roberto Marcora and Harold Mayot in the qualifying matches.

Lucas Pouille vs Brayden Schnur Odds

Below are the latest odds on this match from bet365:

To Win Match

Pouille: 4/11

Schnur: 11/5

Match Handicap

Pouille: (-3.5) 5/6

Schnur: (+3.5) 5/6

Total Games

Pouille: (O/U 21.5) O 6/4; U 13/8

Schnur: (O/U 23.5) O 5/1; U 5/1

Lucas Pouille vs Brayden Schnur Prediction

Both players are some way off playing their best tennis at the moment but, given the pedigree of the Frenchman, Pouille will start as the favourite in the match on Wednesday.

Schnur, however, will be looking to cause an upset and does have the potential to go far in the tournament if he hits form – but Pouille’s experience is likely to prove too tough an ask this afternoon.

As such, it’s likely Schnur makes a real game of this one, but that Pouille comes out on top. So, Schnur at +3.5 (5/6) match handicap looks like a viable bet.

