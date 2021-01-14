Lucas Piazon departs Chelsea for Braga

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon has left Chelsea to sign for Braga.

The 26-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge back in 2011 from Sao Paulo. Since then, he has been out on several loan spells, rarely appearing for the Blues.





As a teenager, he spent time at Spanish side Malaga, before an impressive loan period at Eredivisie club Vitesse, where he scored 11 goals in 29 games.

It was hoped that Piazon would push on from this and become a superstar, having previously been compared to Ballon d’Or winning compatriot Kaka. This did not materialise as hoped, and he endured five more loan spells before eventually moving on.

The Brazilian was unable to reproduce his best form at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring just twice, before spending three seasons in the Championship at Reading and Fulham. For the latter, he scored 12 goals and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Following his spell in the Championship, Piazon went to Serie A side Chievo Verona, making just four appearances in all competitions, before transferring to Rio Ave for 18 months.

But now, Piazon’s loan cycle is finally over, as he has joined Liga NOS side Braga, as confirmed by the Portuguese club’s official website. He has signed a contract until 2025.

Braga currently sit in fourth place in the league, eight points off the top and four off an automatic Champions League qualification spot.

Prior to the move, Piazon was rather bizarrely Chelsea’s longest serving player. Despite this, he had made just one league appearance for the Blues, and just three in all competitions.