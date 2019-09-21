Lucas Moura tells Tottenham Hotspur teammates to keep the momentum against Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur visit the King Power Stadium this afternoon to clash with Leicester City, and it promises to be an intriguing encounter.
Spurs are looking to prove their Premier League title credentials, while the Foxes are aiming to break into top-six this term, so there is more than three points at stake for both sides.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side handed Crystal Palace a 4-0 demolition last weekend, but their away-day blues continued during the week as they squandered a two-goal lead against Olympiacos, ending up with a 2-2 draw in their Champions League opening game.
Spurs are also yet to win on the road in the Premier League this season, playing 2-2 draws against Manchester City and Arsenal.
While Leicester don’t look much of a threat compared to the two, Brendan Rodgers’ side have proven what they are capable of doing in front of their home fans.
Spurs forward Lucas Moura has urged his teammates not to lose focus against the Foxes, sending this very important message to them on Twitter ahead of the clash:
Away from home, but highly focused! Let's keep this momentum!! #COYS #Matchday #LEITOT #PL pic.twitter.com/uJeQXULLHu
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) September 21, 2019
The Brazilian will hope to start today against Leicester having started just two out of Tottenham’s five league matches of the season, coming off the bench twice and scoring once.
Moura scored against the Greek side on Wednesday and might have earned himself a starting berth in Pochettino’s XI for the visit to the King Power Stadium.