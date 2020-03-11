Lucas Moura shares what Jose Mourinho told Tottenham Hotspur players at half-time against RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last night.
Spurs were trailing 1-0 after the first-leg and were hoping to overturn the deficit in Germany against Julian Nagelsmann’s side.
However, the Bundesliga challengers were too much to handle for Tottenham, and the visitors found themselves 2-0 down heading into half-time.
The North Londoners were in a similar position after 45 minutes during the second-leg of last season’s semifinals against Ajax, but they scored thrice in the second-half to draw 3-3 on aggregate and book their place in the finals on the away-goal rule.
Whatever tactic and half-time pep talk former boss Mauricio Pochettino gave surely worked, but Jose Mourinho couldn’t replicate that magic.
The Portuguese definitely tried all he could, but it came to nothing in the end, and Lucas Moura has shared what was discussed in the dressing room during the break.
Reporter: You came into this game with nothing to lose, in theory, they scored two goals in the first-half, 3-0 on aggregate, what was said at half-time?
Moura: I think we started the game very well, but after the first and second goals, it was much harder. In the second-half, we tried to press them high, accelerate the game but it wasn’t possible, we created some opportunities but couldn’t score.
🗣 @LucasMoura7 has his say on the defeat to RB Leipzig.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/pTlOyYFi1l
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2020
Despite starting the second-half well, pressing Leipzig high and playing at a faster pace, Tottenham couldn’t make the most of the few chances they created as the hosts controlled proceedings.
They dealt the visitors a massive blow in the closing stages of the game with one more goal, and the gulf in quality between both sides was evident across both legs.
While injuries to Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn dealt a huge blow on Spurs’ chances against Leipzig, the fact remains that Mourinho has struggled to get the best out of this team, and his players were second-best in every position across the pitch last night.
Tottenham are without a win in their last six games across all competitions and have crashed out of two within the space of a week.