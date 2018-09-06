Lucas Moura sends out a message on Twitter, Spurs fans react

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura posted a message on Twitter congratulating the club for its 140th birthday.
The Brazilian has had an impressive start to the season so far and it seems like he has settled into his new surroundings with ease.
The former PSG player tweeted that Spurs have already earned a place in his heart and he thanked them for welcoming him warmly.
Congratulations Spurs on such a special anniversary. A club that has welcomed me warmly and is already in my heart. Let’s build much more together. Happy birthday! 🎊🎈 #COYS https://t.co/zxIEM5y72U
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) September 5, 2018
The Tottenham faithful are already full of praise because of his performances and his emotional tweet will certainly endear him to the fans even more.
Moura was instrumental in Tottenham’s memorable win over Manchester United earlier this season and he will be hoping to build on that performance as the season progresses.
He has had an adjustment period at the club and the fans can expect big performances from the player now.
Tottenham will be hoping to challenge for the title this season and Moura could have a big role to play.
Here is how the Spurs fans reacted to his tweet.
Can’t wait to see you Lucas to continue to grow in a Spurs shirt after such an exciting start to the season.
Already involved in 9 goals this season in as many games, the stage is set for you to set the Premier League alight and prove your one of the best players in this league.
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 5, 2018
I’d risk it all for you Lucas. #COYS
— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 5, 2018
You are a precious part of it Lucas, thanks for joining! 🙌
— Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) September 5, 2018
You’re already in our hearts too. Not only an amazing footballer, but a top top guy too.
✅🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— SerbYid (@SerbYid) September 5, 2018
Moura is a yid
— Mikey (@michael_thfc) September 5, 2018
Hope you’ll be with us for a long time with much success, Lucas 😊 It’s a special club, you’ll be forever #COYS in your 💓 now!
— SalopianCOYS (@kanagawaben) September 5, 2018
So pleased that you are our club. I love your passion and I was at Old Trafford to see your goals. Thank you
— Rachael Francis (@Rachael87354743) September 5, 2018
❤ #coys
— robbie reyes (@animalised_) September 6, 2018