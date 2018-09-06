Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Lucas Moura sends out a message on Twitter, Spurs fans react

6 September, 2018


Tottenham winger Lucas Moura posted a message on Twitter congratulating the club for its 140th birthday.

The Brazilian has had an impressive start to the season so far and it seems like he has settled into his new surroundings with ease.

The former PSG player tweeted that Spurs have already earned a place in his heart and he thanked them for welcoming him warmly.

The Tottenham faithful are already full of praise because of his performances and his emotional tweet will certainly endear him to the fans even more.

Moura was instrumental in Tottenham’s memorable win over Manchester United earlier this season and he will be hoping to build on that performance as the season progresses.

He has had an adjustment period at the club and the fans can expect big performances from the player now.

Tottenham will be hoping to challenge for the title this season and Moura could have a big role to play.

Here is how the Spurs fans reacted to his tweet.

 

 

