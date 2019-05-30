Lucas Moura reveals why he snubbed Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday courtesy of Lucas Moura.
The Brazilian winger singlehandedly dragged Spurs into the final after scoring a second-half hat-trick against Ajax in the second-leg of the semi-final.
Tottenham were trailing 3-0 on aggregate heading into half-time having lost 1-0 at home in the first-leg and conceded twice in 45 minutes in the Netherlands.
For his heroics, Moura has written his name in the club folklore whatever happens against Liverpool, but he could have been lining up for Manchester United instead after he chose to leave Paris Saint-Germain.
The Red Devils initially wanted him in 2012, but he left Sao Paulo for PSG for £38 million instead in January 2013.
Ex-United boss Jose Mourinho was also keen on a (loan) move for the 26-year-old in January 2018, but he chose the North London outfit as he wanted a permanent exit from the Parc des Princes.
“There was a conversation with United but it was for a loan and I didn’t want a loan,” Lucas told The Guardian.
“I thought that if I left PSG, I didn’t want to go back.
“When I came to Tottenham, and I saw the training ground and met the coach, I said that I wanted to come here.”
United could do with a forward in the mould of Moura, and missing out on him remains a huge blow.
The Brazilian has since scored 16 goals for Spurs since arriving, and he could be adding to that tally on Saturday and hanging a medal around his neck.
The Red Devils would probably not have made it to the Champions League final with Moura in their ranks, but they might have finished in top-four, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give everything to have a forward of his calibre in his side.