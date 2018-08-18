Lucas Moura posts message on Twitter after Tottenham win vs Fulham

Harry Kane finally scored a Premier League goal in August as Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten run with a victory over new comers Fulham.
Spurs won their first game 2-1 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park last week, and earned their second win of the season with a 3-1 scoreline against their London rivals on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.
The match also saw Brazilian winger Lucas Moura scoring his first Premier League goal for the club. The 26-year-old curled a clinical strike beyond Fabri’s dive in the 43rd minute to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at the break.
Fulham responded with Mitrovic scoring just after the break. Just when it seemed Fulham would frustrate the home team, a moment of sheer brilliance from Kieran Tripper, who scored from a free-kick, swung the game back in Spurs’ favour. Kane scored the final goal three minutes later.
Moura, who joined Spurs in the January transfer window from PSG, has looked sharper and comfortable this season after going through a full pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino.
Apart from scoring goals, Moura also put in a lot of defensive shifts, making four tackles and two interceptions during the game.
He took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Tks God for my first @premierleague goal! Come on you @SpursOfficial ! pic.twitter.com/nJnhSpZdc2
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) August 18, 2018
