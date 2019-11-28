Lucas Moura happy with his role under Mourinho

Tottenham ace Lucas Moura has revealed that he is happy with his positional change under Jose Mourinho.
The Brazilian played through the middle under Pochettino last season and he failed to hold down a regular starting berth under the Argentine this season.
However, things have changed under Mourinho. Moura is back playing regularly and he has been used in his favoured right-wing position.
Moura has explained that playing through the middle wasn’t ideal and he is loving the return to his comfort zone under Mourinho.
He said to Football London: “Every player wants to play; it doesn’t matter the position. But everyone knows I am not a No.9, it is not my best position. When Pochettino put me there I always gave my best because for me the most important thing is the team but each coach has one opinion, a different mind. Now I feel very good in this position. I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy.”
The Brazilian has the pace and flair to induce panic into the opposition defences and there is no doubt that he is at his best in the wide areas.
So far Moura has done well under Mourinho and it seems that the former United manager’s arrival could kick-start the 27-year-old’s career.
It will be interesting to see if Moura can maintain his impressive form in the coming weeks and guide Spurs back into the top three.