Lucas Moura explains how Jose Mourinho is instilling a winning mentality in the Spurs squad

Jose Mourinho wins everywhere he goes. The challenge has never been bigger for him, with a Spurs squad that has not won anything in the past decade. But, as the Special One has pointed out multiple times, it is a process at Spurs. One which will take time to bear fruit. But, the process is underway and according to winger Lucas Moura, is the right one.
“Everyone is excited to work with him [Mourinho]. Of course, he’s a big name, a big impact for everyone. Everyone knows his career, how good he is because he has won trophies at every club where he has worked. Now it’s a big opportunity for us to learn from him and we have everything we need – a very good coach who has a lot of experience and a lot to bring. I really believe we can win a trophy now. Each coach has a different mentality. He always talks to us, he tries to put in our mentality that we are strong, that we are a big club, that we are winners.” said Lucas on Mourinho.
Moura has been one of the few players who has seen increased playing time since Mourinho came in. Mourinho is not only a fan of the Brazilian’s explosive pace on counter-attacks but also of his work ethic to track back and help the team defensively.
“He tries to put this mentality in us and then afterwards, tactically, step by step, his philosophy. But especially he wants to put this mentality – a strong mentality, winners – in us and that we can win,” added Lucas.
The mentality of the Spurs squad has been in question for as long as memory goes. Sir Alex Ferguson once gave a team talk that stated ‘Lads, its Tottenham.’ If anyone can change that tag, it is Jose Mourinho.