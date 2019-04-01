Lucas Digne says he has rejected a move to Liverpool twice

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has been in inspired form since arriving from Barcelona during the last summer transfer window for £18million.
The 25-year-old has three goals and four assists in 29 league appearances for the Toffees, but he could have been representing the club’s bitter city rivals Liverpool instead following his revelation to France Football.
Digne revealed to the French news outlet that he has twice rejected a move to Anfield in his career, and that will definitely excite the Everton faithful – with whom he is slowly becoming a favourite.
Everton full-back Lucas Digne in this week's France Football: "I have rejected a move to Liverpool twice in my career."
The France international spent two seasons at Barcelona, winning one La Liga title and two Copa del Rey trophies.
Despite featuring in 29 league games, he couldn’t displace first-choice Jordi Alba, but has since established himself as a key player for manager Marco Silva, becoming the Portuguese’s preferred option ahead of Leighton Baines.
Digne won the Ligue 1 in two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, while he also had a spell at AS Roma.
He surely has enough quality to represent a side like Liverpool, and Everton are lucky to have him playing for them instead.
The French star has been very effective at both ends of the pitch, and his expertise at set-pieces has also been a great advantage for the Goodison Park outfit.