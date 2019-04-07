Lucas Digne rubs salt into Arsenal’s wounds with savage tweet

Arsenal were handed a 1-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, with Phil Jagielka’s goal dealing a blow on the Gunners’ Champions League chances.
The 36-year-old’s 10th-minute strike boosted the Toffees’ Europa League chances on the other hand, but replays showed maybe the goal shouldn’t have stood as Lucas Digne’s left foot seemed to be inside in the pitch during his throw-in that led to the goal.
With VAR not coming into place in the Premier League until next season, none of the officials noticed the alleged foul throw, but fans on Twitter did, and Arsenal fans were quick to point out the error.
The French defender was having none of it, though, perfectly trolling an Arsenal account that believed the goal should have been chalked off with a perfect response.
When you loose and you have nothing to say 😂😂😂
— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) April 7, 2019
Everton fans will surely love the Frenchman’s tweet, and he is no doubt slowly turning into a favourite with the fan base off and online.
The 25-year-old has three goals and four assists in 30 league games since arriving from Barcelona during the last summer transfer window, and has created 13 chances – the most of any defender in the top-flight.
Marco Silva’s men have now won their last three league games without conceding a goal, and the Portuguese will hope they can keep on the impressive streak till the end of the season.
Arsenal, on the other hand, continued their poor away form which has seen them win just five of 14 league games on the road, and boss Unai Emery’s side have to arrest the dismal run if they are to play Champions League football next season.