Lucas Digne reacts to Everton win vs Brighton on Twitter

4 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Everton picked up their fourth win in five Premier League matches after earning a 3-1 win against Brighton on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Summer signing Richarlison maintained his impressive form for the club, and scored two goals to take his tally to six in the Premier League so far.

Seamus Coleman added another to make it a convincing victory in the end for Marco Silva’s side.

After the match, Everton defender Lucas Digne took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

The 25-year-old joined the summer transfer window from Barcelona on a long term contract. He initially took time to settle in at his new club, but now is showing why he is so highly rated.

The Frenchman is growing in confidence with every single game, and was superb against Brighton as well. Everton fans responded to his tweet in a positive manner to let him know that he did well.

He made four key passes during the game, and had attempted a shot on goal as well. He made three tackles, two interceptions, and two clearances to cap off an excellent outing on the pitch.

