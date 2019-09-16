Lucas Digne reacts to Everton loss to Bournemouth on Instagram

Everton were handed a 3-1 defeat by Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Sunday, with a lacklustre performance from Marco Silva’s men condemning them to another loss on the road.
Despite heading into the break level on goals after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike called out Callum Wilson’s, the Toffees’ lack of concentration cost them heavily in the second-half.
The hosts wanted it more, and that proved to be the difference in the end.
Everton have now lost twice and drawn once on the road this term, and they must quickly arrest their away-day blues to have a chance of playing in Europe next season.
French left-back Lucas Digne has taken to Instagram to react to the loss, sending a classy message to his teammates and fans:
📱 Lucas Digne’s latest Instagram story post 💙 pic.twitter.com/TGXcX1nQxK
— The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) September 16, 2019
Everton host Sheffield United next weekend before welcoming Manchester City seven days later, and they will hope to get the maximum points from both games and make a huge statement.