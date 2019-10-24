Lucas Digne raves about Everton’s Marco Silva

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has lavished praise on Marco Silva ahead of this weekend’s game.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, the Everton left-back revealed that Silva is one of the best manages he has ever had and the Everton boss could become one of the best coaches in the world.
He said: “For me, he is one of the best coaches I’ve had and I am sure he can be one of the best in the world. The mood [in the build-up] was perfect. You can feel that we had lost four games consecutively but everybody came with a good mentality and we saw on the pitch against West Ham that the mentality was totally different and we played very fast, with intensity, we won every challenge and we didn’t concede chances or nothing.”
Silva was rated highly during his time at Watford and that prompted Everton to make a move for him.
So far his time at Goodison has been mixed and he will be looking to guide the team to new heights this season.
Everton have started poorly but they have the talent to turn it around.
Despite the poor start, it seems that the mood around the camp is optimistic and Digne’s comments show that the players are raring to go this weekend.
It will be interesting to see where Everton finish in the league this year. They were expected to challenge for the Europa League places.
Moshiri has backed his manager considerably in the market and it is time for Marco Silva to deliver on the pitch now.