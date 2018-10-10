Lucas Digne impressed by Everton teammate Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a terrific goal against Leicester City and for the first time since his arrival from Swansea City, he looked the player for whom Everton dished out £45 million.
The Iceland international endured a difficult debut season at Goodison Park but he is finally justifying his price tag under Marco Silva.
Silva has reinstated him in his favoured number ten role, and the 29-year-old has been reminding everyone why Everton made him their record signing.
He scored twice against Fulham and then followed it up with a stunning effort against Leicester City on Saturday. Sigurdsson’s performance has left everyone drooling all over, and Lucas Digne, the summer signing from Barcelona, has paid tribute to his club teammate.
France will take on Iceland in a friendly on Thursday and Digne has revealed that he told Sigurdsson after the match not to score the same type of goal when they meet again in the midweek.
“Gylfi is so good and a very important player for us at Everton,” Digne told the club’s official website.
“His goal (against Leicester) was amazing and it was important for the team. When he shot I said, ‘Wow!’. As soon as he hit the ball you could see it was going to be a goal.
“I spoke to him after the game and said, ‘Don’t score the same goal against France!”
Sigurdsson is enjoying a rich vein of form, and a lot of credit goes to Silva, who is getting the best out of him.