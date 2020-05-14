Louis van Gaal comments on Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen

Louis van Gaal has said that Ajax should sign Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen in the summer transfer window, as quoted in Football.London.
The former Manchester United manager has explained why Vertonghen would be a good signing for Ajax.
The Belgium international central defender started his professional club football career at the Dutch club before moving to Spurs in 2012.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at the North London outfit this summer, and there is no new deal in place.
It seems very likely that Vertonghen will leave Tottenham on a free transfer this summer, and former Ajax boss has suggested that the Eredivisie could should bring him back.
Van Gaal said about Vertonghen, as quoted in Football.London: “I am against bringing players back. When Frank Rijkaard returned to Ajax, I had trouble with that. And that eventually became a golden purchase.
“I would dare to do it with Vertonghen. He has the level tactically and technically. And like the time he was substituted at Tottenham (in tears at his replacement against Southampton), that affected me so much. That really touched me.
“When you deal with your profession as a player, you have to be a good person. And then there is a good chance that you want to take revenge from that disappointment.”
Leaving Tottenham Hotspur
Vertonghen has been superb for Tottenham over the years, and his partnership with Belgium international teammate Toby Alderweireld was arguably the best at the heart of the defence for a while in the Premier League.
However, the 33-year-old is now past his prime, and it is hard to see Spurs hand him a new contract even amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Spurs fans will forever remember Vertonghen as a great player who was key in the club’s rise in recent years.