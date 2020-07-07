Lothar Matthäus reacts to Liverpool links with Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently.

The Spaniard wants to pursue a new adventure and a move to the Premier League could be perfect at this stage of his career. He has nothing left to prove in Germany anymore.





Liverpool need to add a bit of craft to their midfield and Thiago would be a tremendous addition for them. If the midfielder can get past his injury issues, he could be one of the best players at the club next year.

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthäus reckons that the midfielder is on his way out of the German club. He has backed the Premier League champions to land him this summer.

He added that Thiago would be a good fit for Liverpool and the player would love to play the way the Reds play under Jurgen Klopp. Furthermore, he mentioned that Liverpool are quite fond of the midfielder.

Matthäus said (quoted by sportbuzzer.de): “With Thiago, I’m pretty sure the signs are goodbye. What other reason would he have for not yet accepting Bayern’s offer? Liverpool are obviously very fond of him and he would absolutely fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team.”

These claims will certainly excite the Liverpool fans, who will be hoping the club can get the deal over the line.

Thiago is at the peak of his career and he could make an instant impact if he joins. Also, the asking price should be reasonable given his contract situation. He will be a free agent next summer.