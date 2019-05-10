Lord Sugar mocks West Ham on Twitter

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar has taken to Twitter to mock West Ham United.
The likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are all playing in a major final later this season and Lord Sugar has used it as a stick to beat the Hammers with.
The Londoners have had a poor season as compared to some of the other London clubs.
His tweet read:
What a year for English football pic.twitter.com/ODkVyZpdk1
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 10, 2019
The West Ham fans won’t be too happy about it and the players should look to make amends next season.
The Hammers faithful will be hoping that Liverpool win the Champions League now so that they can return the favour to Lord Sugar.
Pellegrini received a lot of backing from the owners in the transfer market and he would have expected a better first season at the club.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to turn it around next year.
West Ham should be challenging for the Europa League places after the kind of investment they have received.
If they can add a quality striker and a midfielder to their ranks in the summer, they should be able to break into the top eight with ease.