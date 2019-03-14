Lord Sugar comments on Tottenham target Gareth Bale

Following Zinedine Zidane’s re-appointment as Real Madrid boss, one player who could be seriously considering his future at the club is Gareth Bale.
It has been reported that Zidane is considering a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, which means there could be an exodus of players and Bale could be one of them.
Tottenham fans will welcome the four times Champions League winner with open arms. According to a recent report from AS, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy asked to bring Bale back to North London in a sensational loan deal.
The former Spurs winger scored 13 goals in all competitions this season for Los Blancos, and he was booed by Real Madrid supporters in their latest El Clasico defeat against Barcelona.
Lord Sugar has posed a valid question on Twitter about Bale’s potential return. He wonders how will the 29-year-old fit in the current squad, and who will get the chop to accommodate him?
If @SpursOfficial get Bale back where will MP play him who will get the chop ???? Comments please
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 14, 2019
Some Tottenham fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
More chance of me getting you invest in my business idea than spurs getting him back
— philla morgan (@phillamorgan) March 14, 2019
Lb since he has played there before should be a good replacement
— Kailahh (@Kailahh_) March 14, 2019
Chop Delle Alli and replace him with Bale.
— jagtar singh (@jagtarsingh72) March 14, 2019
Erikson is going. So he will have free roam behind the strikers, where he does his best work. I love Erikson and don’t want him to go but he’s got one eye on the door and new challenges on his mind. I wish him the best of luck where he goes, and the welcome Bale back to the lane
— Sol (@SolSpurs) March 14, 2019
Lamela hopefully as he had failed to replace Townshend let alone Bale or Wanyama in the treatment room?
— Ian Gillespie (@iangills) March 14, 2019
Id play him on the left, all we have their is son, but to have son come off the bench would be big for us
— Aaron (@AzWinnie) March 14, 2019
Eriksen is off to Madrid so 100 mil plus Bale gets Eriksen. Son Kane Bale up top Alli Dier Sissoko or Winks for Dier. Then I wake up 😁👍🏻👍🏻
— Wayne mcgarry (@wayne_mcgarry) March 14, 2019
Bale is a world class player, and he would be a massive addition to the side. He can take Spurs to the next level, and it is upto the manager to figure out how to get the best out of the player.
Spurs could struggle to match Bale’s exorbitant weekly wages, and he may have to take a pay cut in order to return to his old club.