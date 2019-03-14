Blog Competitions English Premier League Lord Sugar comments on Tottenham target Gareth Bale

14 March, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham


Following Zinedine Zidane’s re-appointment as Real Madrid boss, one player who could be seriously considering his future at the club is Gareth Bale.

It has been reported that Zidane is considering a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, which means there could be an exodus of players and Bale could be one of them.

Tottenham fans will welcome the four times Champions League winner with open arms. According to a recent report from AS, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy asked to bring Bale back to North London in a sensational loan deal.

The former Spurs winger scored 13 goals in all competitions this season for Los Blancos, and he was booed by Real Madrid supporters in their latest El Clasico defeat against Barcelona.

Lord Sugar has posed a valid question on Twitter about Bale’s potential return. He wonders how will the 29-year-old fit in the current squad, and who will get the chop to accommodate him?

Some Tottenham fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Bale is a world class player, and he would be a massive addition to the side. He can take Spurs to the next level, and it is upto the manager to figure out how to get the best out of the player.

Spurs could struggle to match Bale’s exorbitant weekly wages, and he may have to take a pay cut in order to return to his old club.

