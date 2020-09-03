Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski confident his side can beat Tottenham Hotspur

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Europa League on September 17, and the clash will take place away from home in between their Premier League games against Everton and Southampton.

Spurs will also have to travel to either Romania or Macedonia to face the winner between FC Botosani and KF Shkendija if they advance to the third qualifying round, but Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski doesn’t see that happening as he believes that his side will hand Jose Mourinho’s side a shock defeat.


Krusharski’s confidence is going through the roofs having earlier claimed that his side will hand Tottenham a defeat, and he has also advised the North Londoners to come with a bigger basket for goals.

Plovdiv manager Bruno Akrapovic had always wished to play Tottenham, claiming after his team’s win over Iskra Danilovgrad in the first qualifying round: ‘I want us to draw Tottenham and beat them in Plovdiv’.

The Bulgarians are buzzing ahead of the clash, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against Spurs.

Tottenham will look to secure crucial victories in the next two qualifying rounds, and will hope to get a fair draw in the play-off round against the other 41 sides looking to qualify for the group stages of the 2020-21 Europa League campaign.