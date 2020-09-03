Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski confident his side can beat Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Europa League on September 17, and the clash will take place away from home in between their Premier League games against Everton and Southampton.

Spurs will also have to travel to either Romania or Macedonia to face the winner between FC Botosani and KF Shkendija if they advance to the third qualifying round, but Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski doesn’t see that happening as he believes that his side will hand Jose Mourinho’s side a shock defeat.





Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski, whose team will play Tottenham in the #UEL qualifiers, is once again on 🔥🔥🔥: 'If we don't believe that we can beat #thfc, we'd better dig ourselves a grave and wait to die. We can defeat them! We've got 16,000 bottles to celebrate!'😂 pic.twitter.com/f5QkXV4eWO — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) September 3, 2020

Krusharski’s confidence is going through the roofs having earlier claimed that his side will hand Tottenham a defeat, and he has also advised the North Londoners to come with a bigger basket for goals.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski ahead of the #UEL clash with #Tottenham: ‘I don’t play any lottery but I know that we’ll beat Spurs!’#thfc https://t.co/6sT7aK55cH pic.twitter.com/2VfDZXtMAx — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) August 31, 2020

More from Lokomotiv owner Krusharski: ‘Mourinho? Let him come with a bigger basket [to concede goals]. As for the Spurs stars, we’ll get them drunk so that they can’t play!’ 😂😂😂 Here’s the original quote in Bulgarian: https://t.co/q5VxWnQu9n#uel #thfc https://t.co/TzU7tezQj8 — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) August 31, 2020

Plovdiv manager Bruno Akrapovic had always wished to play Tottenham, claiming after his team’s win over Iskra Danilovgrad in the first qualifying round: ‘I want us to draw Tottenham and beat them in Plovdiv’.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv coach Bruno Akrapovic after his team’s #UEL win tonight: ‘I want us to draw Tottenham and beat them in Plovdiv’ Be careful what you wish for, Bruno 😉 #thfc pic.twitter.com/rj2zjoVAy9 — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) August 27, 2020

The Bulgarians are buzzing ahead of the clash, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against Spurs.

Tottenham will look to secure crucial victories in the next two qualifying rounds, and will hope to get a fair draw in the play-off round against the other 41 sides looking to qualify for the group stages of the 2020-21 Europa League campaign.