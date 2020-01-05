Loan move to Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t have gone worse for Murphy

Jacob Murphy is enduring another disappointing campaign out on loan. The 24-year-old joined Sheffield Wednesday for the season but has been short of form and playing time.
Murphy was in a similar situation last season too. He spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion and made just 15 Championship appearances from a possible 48, amassing 830 minutes of football.
This season, the winger has made 19 Championship appearances for the Owls, scoring and creating three goals. He’s racked up only 910 minutes in the league, however, and has started only three times since mid-October.
Murphy finds himself behind Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris in the pecking order, so it remains to be seen if he’ll see the season out at Wednesday. And with the Owls being linked with a loan move for Josh Sims, Murphy could have even more competition for a starting place.
It’s unlikely he’d get much playing time back at parent club Newcastle though, as he’s contributed only four goals in 41 games since joining from Norwich City in 2017. Like last season, Murphy’s loan stint away couldn’t have gone worse and raises uncertainty over his future.
Stats from Transfermarkt.