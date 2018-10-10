Llorente could leave Tottenham, Real Madrid keen on cheap option in attack

According to El Confidencial (h/t Tribal Football), Fernando Llorente could leave Tottenham Hotspur, with Real Madrid looking for a cheap option to bolster their impotent attack – Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz have only scored six goals between them this season.
Los Blancos have struggled for goals since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus over the summer. Benzema has been short of form this season, failing to score in his last seven games, while he and Gareth Bale are the only players to have netted more goals than defender Sergio Ramos (3).
Real have failed to score in their last four games in all competitions and president Florentino Perez has identified Llorente to solve their scoring woes. The Tottenham centre-forward has struggled for playing time since his move from Swansea City, but he could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Perez isn’t looking to replace Benzema or Diaz in attack but more add another dimension. Llorente is more of a target man who will provide an aerial threat and physical presence in the final third but his scoring record has left a lot to be desired in the last 12 months – five goals in 34 games for Tottenham.
Stats from Transfermarkt.