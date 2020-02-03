Liverpool’s recruitment team and Jurgen Klopp are big admirers of Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

According to Independent’s Melissa Reddy, Liverpool’s recruitment team and manager Jurgen Klopp are big admirers of Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-min Son and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, but their interest in the duo is immaterial given neither are available to them.
The Reds have of one of the best forward-lines on the planet, with the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino capable of matching and outdoing any of the bigwigs’ attacking lineups.
Divock Origi continues to provide quality backup off the bench, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino can also come in on the wings when needed.
Liverpool’s attack boasts of pace, and it’s not surprising that Klopp admires Son and Rashford.
Both are renowned for their electrifying speed and are tailor-made for the German’s style of play.
Spurs continue to benefit from the South Korean’s brilliance, while the Red Devils are badly missing their injured highest goalscorer having gone three league games without finding the back of the net.
Liverpool won’t be making a move for either player anytime soon, though, but they could do with such quality attackers going forward, and Klopp and the recruitment team will be looking to make quality additions to their attack next summer.