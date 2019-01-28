Liverpool’s Marko Grujic says Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is his role model

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin since last summer has been in inspired form thus far, scoring twice in nine league appearances.
The 22-year-old bagged his second goal of the campaign during the 2-2 draw with Schalke 04 on Friday, and he raised a few eyebrows after replicating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration.
Marko Grujic on his Cristiano Ronaldo celebration:
"It was pure emotion. I could not control it, it just happened like that. I look up to Ronaldo."
The Juventus star and former Manchester United forward is widely known for celebrating his goals with a jump and a shout while spreading his arms out, and Grujic has revealed he couldn’t control copying the famous celebration.
The Serbia international says Ronaldo is his role model and that might not sit well with some Liverpool fans given the club’s age-long rivalry with Manchester United.
“It was pure emotion. I couldn’t control it. It just happened like that,” Grujic told Bild.
“I look up to Ronaldo. He’s a great role model for me, because he works obsessively on his development. I love to live as professionally as possible and let everything be subordinated to football.”
Grujic arrived Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2016.
He has since played eight league games for the Reds, but spent last season on loan with Cardiff City in the Championship.
It remains to be seen if he has a future at Liverpool, but should he return to Anfield, he will have to stop copying the United legend and referencing him in interviews for the time being.