Liverpool’s Andy Robertson lavishes praise on Harry Kane

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has heaped praise on Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The two sides face each other in the Champions League final this weekend and Robertson believes that the striker could make a big difference for his side.
He said to Sky Sports: “It doesn’t really matter who plays. Harry Kane, of course he’s a world class striker, and whether he’s fit or not, he could be a match winner for them, but we obviously hope not.”
Kane has been sidelined with an injury for a while now. However, he is back in training and is expected to start the final against Liverpool.
It will be interesting to see how he performs after the layoff. Kane might be lacking in match sharpness.
The England international is one of the best strikers in the world and there is no doubt that he could still win games for his side, even if he isn’t at his best.
Liverpool will have to stay focused and deal with quality attackers like Son, Eriksen, Moura, Kane and Alli if they are to win the trophy on Saturday.
The Reds have had a good season overall but they failed to win the Premier League in the end. Losing the Champions League could be catastrophic for their morale.
It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this week. Both sets of players will be hungry for silverware and the two managers will be determined to guide their team to glory as well.