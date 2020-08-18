Liverpool’s Adrian, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and John Terry react as Joe Hart joins Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022! 🙌 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020

The 33-year-old left Burnley at the end of the 2019-20 season and is expected to provide quality back-up for Spurs first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.





Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wanted another goalie following the departure of Michel Vorm, and Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga will now compete to be the club’s number 2.

The Man. City legend brings a lot of experience and quality to the table and will now look to get his career back on track at the North London club.

The four-time Premier League Golden Glove award winner and two-time PFA Team of the Year goalie will also help bring a much-needed winning mentality to the Spurs squad.

Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Man. City and the players could do with such a signing in the dressing room.

