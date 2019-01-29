Liverpool’s Academy director Alex Inglethorpe says the club owners only keep asking him who is next

Liverpool currently boast of 170 youngsters on their books at Kirkby.
The various age-grade groups within the academy boast of plenty of potentials and first-team manager Jurgen Klopp recently handed three of the under-23 players their debuts in the FA Cup loss to Wolves earlier this month.
Curtis Jones, Rafa Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever all impressed despite the 2-1 defeat, and Academy director Alex Inglethorpe is hoping the trio and many others can eventually graduate from being Kirkby talents to Anfield regulars.
Versatile defender and Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold has already become a regular in Klopp’s starting XI, and lots of youngsters will be looking to follow suit.
Inglethorpe says the club owners have been very supportive of the Academy, but they only ask him about who’s next to earn first-team promotion.
“Mike Gordon (President / Partner of Fenway Sports Group) has been tremendously supportive of the Academy,” Inglethorpe told the ECHO.
“He’s very hands on and we’re luhttpo have his complete backing. The owners have a big interest in what’s going on here but they never ask me where the under-23s are in the league or how the under-18s are doing in the cup.
“It’s all about development and getting players through to assist the first team. The only question they ever ask me is: who’s next?”
Given the huge prices clubs pay to secure the services of quality players nowadays, having talented players come through the academy and make an impact in the senior team remains cost-effective.
Lots of players have come through the Liverpool Academy to establish themselves as fans’ favourites and club legends, and the current owners will hope so many more can follow that path.
The Reds are aiming to secure their first-ever English Premier League title this season and should they successfully do so, the youngsters will be greatly inspired in the pursuit of their dreams to play for the first team.