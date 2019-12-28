Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday aiming to retain their unbeaten record in the Premier League.
The Reds have dropped just two points this season and are overwhelming favourites to end their long wait to win the title.
They were hugely impressive in their most recent outing, recording an emphatic 4-0 victory at Leicester City.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Rhian Brewster will all miss out for the home side.
Wolves have almost a full squad to choose from, with just Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White currently on the sidelines.
They head into the game on the back of an impressive 3-2 home win over Manchester City.
Liverpool have an excellent record against Wolves in the Premier League, winning seven and drawing two of their 10 previous meetings.
They completed the double over Nuno’s side last term and are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri, Origi.
Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traore, Jimenez, Cutrone.