Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo set to join Rangers

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on a loan deal.
According to Daily Star, the young winger is set to be rewarded with a five-year-contract at Anfield and he will be sent out on loan after that.
Ojo was on loan at Reims this season and he will be looking to continue his development with regular football at Ibrox next year.
The 21-year-old is highly rated by the staff at Melwood and he has a big future ahead of him.
However, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he needs to join a club where the manager will trust him.
Gerrard did well to bring out the best in Ryan Kent this season and Liverpool will be hoping for something similar with Ojo now.
The winger is good enough to make an immediate impact at Ibrox next season and he could prove to be a handy option for Gerrard in the attack.
Ojo is blessed with tremendous pace and flair. The explosive young winger has a fierce left foot as well.
He will add pace, flair and goals to the Rangers attack. The Ibrox outfit need to improve their attack in order to compete with Celtic and Ojo would be a good addition on a bargain.