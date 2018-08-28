Liverpool ‘will not allow’ deal for Mignolet despite him ‘wanting to move’

According to the Guardian, Liverpool ‘will not allow’ a deal for Simon Mignolet to leave the club this summer, despite the Belgian international ‘wanting to move’ from Anfield. After Loris Karius was loaned out to Besiktas for two years, Mignolet will have to remain as backup to new signing Alisson Becker – something he isn’t happy about.
The 30-year-old blasted the club’s decision to let Karius leave and isn’t happy at the prospect of spending 2018/19 on the bench. Mignolet joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 and has gone on to make 202 appearances in all competitions, conceding 235 goals. He lost his place in the first-team last season to Karius and still hasn’t been given a reprieve after the German failed to take his opportunity.
Now Alisson stands in his way and Mignolet wants to leave before the transfer window is closed for good, but Liverpool may not accept the request as they’ll be left without a senior goalkeeper to be backup. Manager Jurgen Klopp is already having to consider promoting 19-year-old shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher. Mignolet has been linked to Napoli and Fulham, but it appears unlikely he’ll end up leaving.
Stats from Transfermarkt.