Liverpool vs Everton injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool clash with Everton on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League standings.
The Reds head into the weekend two points behind Manchester City, having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 league games this season.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Adam Lallana is due to return to training after a minor setback in his recovery from injury.
Jordan Henderson will miss the game after being sent off in last week’s win at Watford.
The Toffees are likely to keep the same line-up that started last Saturday’s game against Cardiff City.
Everton are without a victory in their last 17 meetings with the Reds in all competitions, with their last success coming at Goodison Park back in 2010.
The home side are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Everton on offer at 15/2 and the draw available at 15/4.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Andre Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison.
Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips
Mohamed Salah has scored seven Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Sunday at 11/4.
The two sides have scored 46 goals between them this term. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at 7/5.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 1-1. It’s 15/2 for a repeat scoreline this weekend.